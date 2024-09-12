Obituaries

CARUANA. On September 10, JOSEPHINE, née Cilia, aged 93, widow of Henry, passed away peacefully at St Vincent de Paul, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her children George and Ivan, her beloved grandchildren Stephanie and her fiancé Clyde and Deborah, her sisters and brother, their families, other dear relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves St Vincent de Paul tomorrow, Friday, September 13, at 9am for Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.30am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

DE GAETANO. On September 9, JOSEPH, of Sliema, aged 70, passed away at his residence in Mellieħa. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Rita, his daughters Rebecca and her partner Michael, Gabriella and her partner Alex, and Maria Manuela, his grandchild Emile, and Kobe, the De Gaetano and Buhagiar families, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, September 12, at 2.30pm for Marija Bambina parish church, Mellieħa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm followed by interment at Sultana tal-Vittorji cemetery, Mellieħa. In his memory, donations to Hospice Malta on https://hospicemalta.org/product/donation-in-memory-of/ will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO. On September 8, FRANK, aged 79, from Ta’ Xbiex, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Mary, née Balzan, his children Kenneth and his wife Anastasia, Norbert and his wife Alessandra, his grandchildren Laura, Federica and Frank Leon, his brother Patrick and his wife Miriam, his in-laws Alfred and his wife Mary, John and his wife Patricia, his nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital on Saturday, September 14, at 1.30pm, for St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family vault at Santa Maria Addolorata cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BUSUTTIL. Fondest memories of our dear MARIA CONCETTA on the 39th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters Jane, wife of Frans, Maryann, wife of Joseph, grandchildren Rayan and Ben and Matthew. A prayer is solicited.

CACHIA. Fr PATRICK. Unforgettable and treasured memories of a very dear uncle specially remembered on his 22nd anniversary and sadly missed. Mikela, David, Rachel and Thomas.

CACHIA. In loving and unfading memories of Fr PATRICK, being the 22nd anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Marie-Louise and family.

HILI – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today being the 14th anniversary of his demise. Remembered with love and gratitude by his children and their families. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of his soul.

NAUDI. In loving memory of my dear brother JOE on his anniversary. Never forgotten by his sister Tania, Peter Paul Portelli, nephews and niece.

