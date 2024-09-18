In Memoriam

ATTARD. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a devoted mother and grandmother, on the 29th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Monica, Anna, Rita and Edward, Alex and Sandra, and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

ATTARD MONTALTO – JOSEPHINE. In loving memory, on the seventh anniversary of her death. Always remembered by her family.

BONNICI − In loving memory of our dearest George on the fourth anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Your loving wife, children and grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DINGLI – ROBERT. Remembering our dearest brother Robert on the first anniversary of his passing. So much loved and forever missed. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. Sandra, Marilyn, Christine, John and family.

ELLUL – DANIELLE, née Diacono. On the fourth anniversary of her passing. Dearly loved and sorely missed by her children, Chantal, Darien and Tara, family and friends.

ELLUL – DANIELLE. In memory of our beloved godmother, aunt, and sister-in-law, on the fourth anniversary of her death.

There are special people in our lives who never leave us, even after they are gone

Missing you always, Faye, Nick, Maisie, Louie, Betta, Gianni.

SCIRIHA – PIO, widower of Carmen née DeMarco. Unfading and treasured memories of our beloved father and grandfather, especially today the eighth anniversary of his passing away. May the Lord in His mercy grant him eternal rest.

SULLIVAN – HARRY. Unfaded memories of a very much loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather, on the ninth anniversary of his passing. A mass celebrating his ninth anniversary will be said today at 6pm at St John of the Cross parish church, Ta’ Xbiex.

In loving memory of RITA CALLEJA who went to meet the Risen Christ on the 18th of September 2006, aged 56. Never forgotten by her husband Emmanuel, her daughter Rebecca and husband Joseph, grandchildren Nik and Tim, her brother, sister, in-laws, relatives and many friends. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at Gudja parish church. Lord, grant her eternal rest

In loving memory of ROBERT DINGLI on the first anniversary of his passing away, September 18, 2023. Greatly missed by his wife Lucienne, children Chris and Erika, Justine and Andrew, Ed and Nina, grandchildren Imogen, Adam and Emma, siblings, relatives and friends.

Sistina Art Shop

Amery Street, Sliema. Fantastic Offers to end September! Large selection of framing styles. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.