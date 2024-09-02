Obituary

TABONE. On August 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, CHARLES, aged 78, from Mosta, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his beloved Monica, his children Charlene and Lizzi and their relative spouses, his grandchildren, his sister Lina, his brothers Joe, Emil and Chris, his in-laws, among them Alfred and his wife Isabelle, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Tuesday, September 3, at 12.15pm for Mosta Basilica where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 1pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

ZAMMIT GERA. FREDERICK, ex-director of Photo Images, passed away peacefully at the age of 77. He was comforted by the rites of Holy Catholic Church, surrounded by his dedicated wife and family. He left mourning his loss his loving wife Margaret, his siblings Frances, Joseph, Antida, Rita and Maria, their spouses, nephews and nieces and other relatives and friends. Frederick had a love for music, especially for his dear saxophone. His memory will be remembered and cherished by all who knew him. A funeral mass will be held tomorrow, September 3, at 2.30pm at San Gejtanu parish church, Ħamrun. No flowers by request but donations to Radju Maria. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

ZARB. On August 31, NOEMI, ex-teacher at St Edward’s College, passed peacefully away at The Imperial Home aged 60. Noemi will be reunited with her father John Baptist. She leaves to mourn her great loss her dearest mother Maria Rosaria, her brother Norbert, Josette and nephew Dale in America. She also leaves behind relatives and numerous friends.The funeral cortège leaves the Imperial Home for the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish church, Sliema, where mass praesente cadavere will be held on Thursday, September 5 at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.Special thanks to all the mana­gement, nurses and carers of level 0 at The Imperial Home, Sliema for the dedi­cation and love shown towards Noemi. Noemi’s funeral mass as a cele­bration of her life may be followed live via this internet link: https://www.skylinewebcams.com/en/webcam/malta/malta/sliema/sacro-cuor-parish-church.html

In Memoriam

BONNICI – OSCAR. Remembering our beloved director, today the 37th anniversary of his demise. Still living in our hearts. We miss you. Pray for us. Your staff.

BRINCAT – CARMELINA, née Frendo. Treasured memories of a beloved mother and grandmother. Her sons Fr Joe, Fr Paul, Henry and his wife Maria, grandson Ivan and his wife Giulia, granddaughter Ruth and her husband Robert Micallef, great-grandchildren Lukas, Ella, Elizabeth, Ana and Alex, today the 25th anniversary of her demise.

