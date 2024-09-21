Obituary

AGIUS. On September 18, MARIA, widow of Maurice, ex-Secretary General, UĦM, passed away peacefully and surrounded by all her family. She will always be loved and missed by her daughters Jacqueline and Sandra and her husband Ivan, her precious grandchildren Silvio and his partner Giuliana, Andrea and his wife Silvana, Stefano and Martina, her siblings John, Eman, Harry and Inez, her sister in-law Mary, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. A Mass to celebrate her life will be said today, Saturday, September 21, at 9am, at Gudja parish church, followed by interment in the family grave at Gudja cemetery. The family would appreciate if, instead of flowers, donations are made to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

GRECH – DAVID. Always loved and missed since his tragic death. May he be rewarded in heaven. Mama and Chris.

GRECH. Unfading memories of our dearest DAVID on the anniversary of his meeting with his loving Father. Jean and the cousins.

NAUDI. In ever loving memory of my father ALFRED on his anniversary. Never forgotten by his daughter Tania and Peter Paul Portelli.

NAUDI. In ever loving memory of my brother JOE on his anniversary. His sister Tania, Peter Paul.

PARNIS – TONY. In loving memory of a dear father and grandfather on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever missed by his daughter Nadya and her husband Jan Hansen, his sons Ivan and Josie and his beloved grandson Karl. Always in our thoughts and prayers. You are missed more and more as time goes by.

