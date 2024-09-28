Obituary

ZAMMIT. On September 26, SYLVIA, aged 83, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved children Margaret and her husband Joe, Doreen and her husband Raymond, Rita and her husband Pierre, Sylvana and her husband Biagio Carmelo, Charlton and his wife Fiona, Henriette, widow of her son Vincent, her grandchildren, their respective spouses, her great-grandchildren, her sister-in-law Iris, widow of Vince, her nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends.The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, September 28, at 1.15pm for Madonna ta' Loreto church, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – CARMELINA. In loving memory of a dear mother and grandmother on the 26th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Mariella, Eric and Mikela, and Louisa and Ruben.

BRINCAT. In loving memory our dear mother VIOLET on the 18th anniversary of her demise. Remembering also with love and affection our father ORESTE and our brother EDGAR. All sorely missed by Joseph, Corinne, Donald, in-laws and families. Lord, grant them eternal rest. Today’s 6.30pm Mass at Tal-Ibraġ parish church will be offered for the repose of their soul.

FAVA – NICOLINA. On the fourth anniversary of her passing away. Much loved and deeply missed by her son David, his wife Zsofia and her grandson Charles. Always in our hearts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

FISH – TIMOTHY. Treasured memories of a loving husband, father and nannu on the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Deeply missed by his family. Merciful Lord Jesus, grant him eternal rest.

XUEREB – JOSEPH. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today the 47th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his children Irma, Tanya and Marina, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Mr Frank Galea and Miss May Solerare celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary today, September 28. They were united in holy matrimony at StJohn of the Cross parish church, Ta' Xbiex. Best wishes on this special day from their son Sandro and his wife Jeanette, their daughters Graziella and her husband Simon, Daniela and her husband Sammy, Romina, and their grandchildren Julian, Matthew, Martina and Ethan.You are a great example to all of usand we thank you for all you've done for us over these special years. May God bless you with many more years together.

In Memoriam Cherished memories of a most beloved father and grandfather MICHAEL DEBONO today the 25th anniversary of his passing on to eternal life. Fondly remembered and sadly missed by his family and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest

