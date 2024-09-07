IN MEMORIAM

DELICATA. 22 years since DANIEL left us to meet the Lord, we miss you so dearly. Forever in our hearts. Nanna Margaret, nannu Lino and family.

FALZON – MARIO. Today, the fifth anniversary of his passing away. Forever loving memories – Pamela.

MERCIECA – Dr ANTOINE MERCIECA. In loving memory of a dear father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Much loved and never forgotten by his daughters Felicity, Louise, Sandra, Veronica and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – RONALD JOHN. Today being the fifth anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA – Dr WILFRID SULTANA. Treasured and unfading memories of a most loving father and grandfather on the 36th anniversary of his passing away. Sadly missed by his children David, Paul and Annemarie. Kindly remember him in your prayers.

In loving memory of a devoted mother MAUD BIANCHI being the 15th anniversary of her demise. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated on Sunday, 8th September 2024 at 11am at Ta’ l-Ibraġ church, St Julian’s. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her children Louis, Madeleine and Veronica, and their respective families. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday”.

Cherished and unfading memories of CARMELO MANGION a much loved father and grandfather, today the 27th anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed by his loving daughters Simone and her husband Raphael, Adrienne and her husband Joe, and his treasured grandchildren Nicole, Martine and Simon. Nothing you love is lost. Things, people - they always go sooner or later. You cannot hold them any more than you can hold the moonlight. But if they've touched you, if they're inside you, then they're still yours. The only things you ever really have are the ones you hold inside your heart. We love you dad.

