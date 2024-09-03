The National Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at Ġirġenti palace on Wednesday, September 11, to raise funds for animal sanctuaries.

Details were announced by the prime minister's wife, Lydia Abela, who thanked volunteers who help out at animal sanctuaries.

Tickets for 'A Night at the Palace' may be collected free of charge from the Auberge de Castille (St Paul Street entrance) on Thursday and Friday, September 5-6 between 9am and 12pm.

The concert starts at 7.45 pm.

Vanessa Mangion, CEO of the National Orchestra said the repertoire for the concert will include pieces by famous composers, local and foreign.