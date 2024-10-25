The anti-Mafia group Fondazione Falcone will be opening a new branch to establish itself in Malta.

Through a new premises located at 115, Santa Margarita Street, Siġġiewi, the group said it wants to reach the international community and young people through cultural, social, and popular initiatives.

The foundation said it wants to be an integral part of the reform process kickstarted by Malta's civil society and with the support of Daphne Caruana Galizia's family.

The headquarters will be dedicated to the memory of Giovanni Falcone, Paolo Borsellino, Daphne Caruana Galizia, and all victims of organized crime.

Notary Robert Aquilina, who has been active in civil society since Caruana Galizia was killed, will be representing the foundation locally.

The foundation's president Professor Maria Falcone, whose brother - Italian magistrate Giovanni Falcone - was killed by the Cosa Nosta in 1992, will be attending the inauguration, together with founder Vincenzo Di Fresco and curator Alessandro de Lisi.

They are presently jointly managing the opening of a museum dedicated to Falcone and Borsellino and will also be part of the running of the foundation in Malta.

Their attendance and visit to Malta next month will mark the first time that the foundation has opened a branch outside of Italy.

Fondazione Falcone's Malta headquarters will be officially inaugurated by President Myriam Spiteri Debono and blessed by Archbishop Charles Jude Scicluna on Sunday, November 10, at 6.15 pm.