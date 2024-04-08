Anti-semitism, religious intolerance and xenophobia pose a threat to the security of societies worldwide, Ian Borg told an OSCE conference in Malta.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe is the world’s largest security body. The Foreign Affairs Minister will hold the position as chairman-in-office of the OSCE on behalf of Malta throughout 2024.

Borg told the first conference of the Maltese Presidency of the OSCE there was an urgent need for increased collective will against anti-semitism and all forms of intolerance and discrimination.

"It is crucial that we adhere to the fundamental principles of the OSCE such as equality, tolerance, non-discrimination, and respect for everyone, regardless of beliefs and ethnicity," he said, flagging the crucial role of education in fostering understanding and acceptance.

A total of 47 delegations from 57 countries affiliated with the OSCE are participating in the conference.