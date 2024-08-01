The Institute of Maltese Journalists on Thursday welcomed the government's transposition of the EU’s anti-SLAPP directive, however, it warned the measure was only part of a much-needed wider reform.

It also expressed disappointment that the government had not yet launched a White Paper on media reform laws, something that was promised nine months ago.

The statement by IĠM was issued a day after the government said it had become the first EU member state to transpose the anti-SLAPP law.

SLAPPs (strategic lawsuits against public participation) are court proceedings intended to harass and intimidate people involved in protecting the public interest, such as journalists.

IĠM on Thursday said the order bringing into force the European directive was "an advancement over the void that existed until today".

RELATED STORIES 'Wake up and protect journalists': Maltese media urges PM on Press Freedom Day

It added it would be studying the order in more detail to be in a position to recommend improvements in the protection of journalists and people who got involved in public participation.

"At the same time, the IĠM notes with disappointment that nine months after the government promised a White Paper for public consultation on reforms for the media field proposed by the Expert Committee last year, this has not yet materialised.

"The IĠM reiterates that the anti-SLAPP measures are only part of a wider framework of reforms that are needed for the protection of journalists and people who get involved in public participation."

The institute reiterated its call for constitutional reforms, and changes in the law of defamation and the Criminal Code among others, "with the aim of creating an environment where journalists could work with more peace of mind".

Changes were also needed in the Freedom of Information Act so that it really served as a tool for more transparency, IĠM added.

It insisted the White Paper should be published as soon as possible.