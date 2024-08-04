I was a student at St Edward’s College from 1962 to 1972 and was fortunate to have Gerald Briscoe as a master at the college for most, if not all, of the years I was there.

There are people in one’s life that make a lasting impression and Mr Briscoe was one for me as I am sure he was for many boys that were at St Edward’s. A true gentleman who led by example, always upholding the values of the college that was so close to his heart.

It was not easy to handle over 200 rowdy full-time boarders but Mr Briscoe always seemed to handle every situation calmly and firmly. He was strict but fair and, most importantly, consistent in treating everyone equally.

I believe that the most powerful way to convince/educate is to give a good example and Mr Briscoe was excellent at that. While always commanding the utmost respect, he actively participated in our activities and used them to send strong messages to all of us.

A good example was the way he used to officiate our football matches as referee. Sport teaches children how to be fair, how to win and how to lose. Mr Briscoe was always there with us on the ground teaching these important lessons.

Another example used to come only once a year but always attracted a lot of attention. I am referring to the tug of war that used to held at the end of our Athletics Sports Day. Mr Briscoe taught us that the tug of war is not necessarily won by brute force alone but also by careful strategy. He used to tell his team when to hold, when to heave and when to hold again; a technique that enabled his team to beat more fancied opponents. What a brilliant lesson for all of us to take away for life.

Mr Briscoe was also very successful academically. He used to apply his skills in the classroom, making his subjects interesting and full of life. I remember quite vividly looking forward to his classes of history and geography. He was instrumental in helping so many to achieve excellent results all the way up to the A-levels.

Mr Briscoe was an exemplary educator respected by hundreds of Old Edwardians for many years after having left the school. I did not meet him very often after I left college, however, whenever I did meet him, he was always smiling and genuinely pleased to see me.

My condolences to his family who I am sure are extremely proud of having had such a great man as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

May he rest in peace.

Denis Zammit Cutajar