My relationship with Michael goes back to our school days, primary and Lyceum.

We grew up together and kept contact till he was gone.

We used to be neighbours in our married life in St Albert Street, Gżira. We had our weekend dinner outings together with the German and Lentini families. We were so close that we discussed issues of great importance that changed our lives.

Such an issue was his desire to enter politics. We went through this together with his friend Charles Camilleri.

We plastered posters on street walls and held other activities to help him enter parliament.

However, it was his charisma that led him to win a seat in parliament.

He never said no to anyone asking his help.

No doubt his overwhelming happiness was when, at a rather late age, he got the marvellous news that he was to become a father. David was born, and Michael had more than politics to live for.

Michael, though you left us so unexpectedly, you still feature in our daily life and prayers.

Till we meet again soon.

Arrivederci Michael.

Condolences to his wife Marianne and his son David, wife and grandson.