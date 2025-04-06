As I bid farewell to my aunt, Pauline Sammut, I was reminded of the profound impact she had both on me personally, as well as during her time as acting head of school at Guardian Angel Special School.

In the age of educational discourse on inclusion, the idea of special schools seems to be synonymous with segregation and stigma, but my experience of my aunt and her colleagues is very different.

One of my first memories as a child was being taken together with my sisters to the annual Christmas activities held at the school where, despite all the challenges and difficulties, I mostly remember the fun and laughter, the presents distributed by Father Christmas and the joyous atmosphere. The families of the staff members and of the children, who had severe disabilities, mingled together and we shared in all the fun.

When I became a teacher myself, I would listen to my aunt talk about the challenges. It was not easy for her to be a leader. But she had a dream − a dream for students regardless of their diversity to be treated with respect through an educational programme that suited their individual needs and enabled them to live the best life they could. Her kindness, empathy and unwavering support were a source of strength for many families.

But what shone mostly in many discussions I had with my aunt, was her passion for teaching. When I meet my student-teachers for the first time, I ask them: which teachers have left an impact on you during your school years? And often I get the answer: “Teachers who are passionate about their work, teachers who saw us as individuals and teachers who cared for us.”

All of this was personified in Aunt Pauline – a passionate, caring teacher, an exemplary leader and an inspiration for me and other educators.

May you rest in peace. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.