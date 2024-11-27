APS Bank has agreed to finance the development and expansion of Roma Cruise Terminal’s facilities at the Port of Civitavecchia, in Rome, Italy.

Roma Cruise Terminal Srl is equally owned by Costa Crociere Spa, Marinvest Srl (MSC) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, the world’s largest cruise companies. At the end of 2024, Roma Cruise Terminal is expected to have hosted 840 ships and 3.5 million passengers, consolidating its position as one of the leading cruise hubs in the world. As part of its development plans, Roma Cruise Terminal Srl will be building a new cruise terminal, Terminal Donato Bramante, which is expected to be completed in the latter part of 2025.

Impressions of the new cruise terminal at Civitavecchia.

This will be the second new facility, following the inauguration of the Amerigo Vespucci Terminal in 2018. Like the Amerigo Vespucci Terminal, the Terminal Donato Bramante will be powered by renewable energy, complementing the project to supply power to the cruise docks announced by the Port System Authority of the Central Northern Tyrrhenian Sea.

APS said in a statement on Wednesday that its economic, social and environmental commitment was instrumental for its financing proposal to be selected following a bidding process involving leading Italian banks.

Dott Franco Ronzi, CEO and board member of Roma Cruise Terminal Srl and President of Marinvest Srl (MSC), and APS Bank CEO Marcel Cassar signed the financing agreement in Civitavecchia on 25 November, 2024.

Roma Cruise Terminal Srl General Manager John Portelli said: “This signing as well as the plans for Terminal Donato Bramante mark important milestones in our terminal’s history. We are pleased that APS Bank will be our partners as we persevere in our efforts to grow the cruise segment in the port of Civitavecchia to achieve another record year; for the benefit of the local community, the workers, the port, the city of Civitavecchia and the entire Lazio region. We congratulate APS Bank, its management and officers and look forward to working with them.”

APS Bank CEO Marcel Cassar said: “We are proud to support the continued growth of the Port of Civitavecchia through our partnership with Roma Cruise Terminal. This project is testament to our shared vision of a sustainable and prosperous future for both the cruise industry and the local community. It further confirms the Bank’s progress in structuring cross-border transactions of such nature and scale, thanks also to the calibre and industry expertise of our staff.”