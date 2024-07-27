Archbishop Charles Scicluna has joined a growing number of protesters who have taken objection to a parody of Da Vinci's 'Last Supper' used during a part of the Paris Olympics' opening ceremony.

The Catholic Church and conservative politicians deemed the recreation of the biblical scene as offensive while supporters praised Paris's message of tolerance.

Paris inaugurated the Olympic Games in style with several manifestations to portray the beauty and culture of the city. But its decision to reinterpret Da Vinci's Last Supper scene, but with a group of drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer made up as the Greek god of wine Dionysus, has sparked controversy.

In a social media post, Archbishop Scicluna said he had sent two messages to the French ambassador to Malta expressing his distress and disappointment of many Christians at the "gratuitous insult to the Eucharist" during the opening ceremony.

The archbishop has urged others to follow his lead and relay their objection to the ambassador.

The Catholic church in France also criticised the segment.

"This ceremony has unfortunately included scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we very deeply deplore," the Conference of French bishops said in a statement.

Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini said: "Opening the Olympics by insulting billions of Christians in the world was really a very bad start, dear French. Sleazy."

France, while proud of its rich Catholic heritage, also has a long tradition of secularism and anti-clericalism. Blasphemy is not only legal, but also considered by many as an essential pillar of freedom of speech in a democratic society.