Archbishop Charles Scicluna on Sunday urged foreign affairs ministers who will meet in Malta for an upcoming OSCE meeting to ensure they strive for peace while here.

"Let's pray for this meeting to not just be a photo op, where people smile at each other and things remain as they are.

"Let's pray so that we are instruments of peace just like we were in 1989 - a place where nations meet for genuine talks and to work for peace," Mgr Scicluna told the congregation at the Basilica of Christ the King in Paola.

The Archdiocese of Malta celebrated the feast of Christ the King on Sunday at the basilica at 5pm.

On December 5 and 6, the island will host the ministerial council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Foreign affairs ministers from the 57 OSCE participating states will meet in Malta for this 31st ministerial council.

Malta’s Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg currently occupies the rotating office of chairperson for OSCE.

Among others, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be among the attendees in his first EU visit since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.