Bernardette Attard, of the Augustinian Sisters Servants of Jesus and Mary, who died on July 22, aged 97, was paid last respects at Għajnsielem parish church, her birthplace, last Wednesday. To celebrate her life, archpriest Frankie Bajada celebrated mass praesente cadavere at Għajnsielem parish church, assisted by vice parish priest Joe Cardona.

Joining the Augustinian community when she was 18, Sister Bernardette did missionary work in various places, including the Philippines, India, Italy and London.

After mass, the Mother Superior of the Augustinian community in Gozo, Sister Maria Buhagiar, thanked God for the wonderful gift of Sister Bernardette. The secret of a fulfilling life is the sense that there is the security that God loves you,” said Sister Maria. “Throughout her long life, Sister Bernardette’s fruitful service in Malta and abroad will remain with us forever… that is the most beautiful legacy you have given us to cherish all our life.”

In her short appreciation, Sister Maria thanked Sister Bernardette for her perseverance and good qualities, including her sense of humour within the Augustinian community.

Leading the Augustinian community during the funeral service was Sister Lydia Falzon, who was acting on behalf of Provincial Sister Rachael Frendo and her assistant Sister Veronica Gerada who are on a canonical visit to Australia and the Philippines.