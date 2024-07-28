The award-winning, one-woman show Fleabag that inspired the BBC’s hit TV series will be broadcast to cinemas from London’s West End.

Local audiences can see the live broadcast at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema on August 1.

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and directed by Vicky Jones, Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life.

The titular character, Fleabag, may seem oversexed, emotionally unfiltered and self-obsessed, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.

Since the show premiered at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and went on to play the first of two sold-out London runs, Waller-Bridge’s subversive sense of humour and multidimensional storytelling have exploded onto a much wider platform – first in the compulsively binge-able BBC-Amazon series expanded from this pithy performance piece, and two years later, in the sensational, female-driven cat-and-mouse psycho-thriller, Killing Eve.

Playing to sold-out audiences in New York and London, audiences are encouraged not to miss their chance to see what the New Yorker magazine has dubbed a “legitimately hilarious show”.

The live broadcast will take place on Thursday, August 1, at 7.30pm at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta. Visit kreattivita.org/en/event/national-theatre-encore-fleabag-3/ for more information. Presented by DryWrite, Soho Theatre and Annapurna Theatre.