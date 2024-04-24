The Building and Construction Authority is to appoint an architect and contractor to make a Sliema property safe after a roof caved in on Saturday, killing a 52-year-old worker.

In a statement on Wednesday the BCA reiterated a statement it made on Saturday that it had no pending or approved applications for the site in St Iganatius Street and therefore no permits had been issued.

It observed that a magisterial inquiry was appointed after the cave-in and it was apparent that the site posed a danger, also for neighbouring properties.

It had therefore applied for and been granted permission by the inquiring magistrate to access the site to remove the danger.

An architect, contractor, site technical officer, licenced builder and a health and safety officer were therefore being engaged for the necessary works, under the supervision of a technical expert appointed by the inquiry.

The BCA said it would not comment further on the case.

The BCA's CEO, Jesmond Muscat resigned on Tuesday in the wake of the accident and a day after the prime minister demanded firm action by regulatory authorities.