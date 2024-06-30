As summer temperatures soar, workplaces across the country face the challenge of maintaining a healthy and safe environment for employees. The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) has launched the Beat The Heat campaign, aimed at raising awareness and providing practical solutions to mitigate the risks associated with excessive heat in the workplace.

Excessive heat poses significant health risks, particularly for employees working outdoors or in environments without adequate cooling systems. Heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and dehydration can lead to severe health issues and, in extreme cases, may be fatal. High temperatures can also impair concentration and physical performance, increasing the likelihood of workplace accidents.

The Beat The Heat campaign focuses on educating employers and employees about the dangers of heat stress and the importance of preventive measures. The campaign provides comprehensive information on recognising the symptoms of heat-related illnesses and the steps to take if someone is affected. Moreover, it promotes the adoption of effective strategies to reduce heat exposure in the workplace. This includes encouraging employers to carry out a risk assessment and act according to the findings, such as adjusting work schedules, providing access to safe drinking water, and ensuring adequate ventilation and supervision.

Employers are also encouraged to implement all necessary measures, including administrative and technical ones (such as tents and screens), and to provide protective equipment, materials and products to mitigate heat stress. Fostering a culture of teamwork and support is paramount, where employees feel comfortable voicing concerns and suggestions regarding heat-related safety measures. The campaign emphasises the importance of collaboration between management and staff to develop and implement effective sun or heat safety initiatives.

From a practical perspective, both employers and employees have a role to play in securing a safe working environment. Whenever possible, employers should schedule strenuous tasks for cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings or late afternoons. Implementing regular breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas is also important to allow employees to cool down. This should be complemented by conducting training sessions on recognising heat stress symptoms and the importance of preventive measures. On the other hand, employees should drink water regularly, even if they don’t feel thirsty. Dressing appropriately is also crucial; employees are advised to wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-coloured clothing to reflect heat and maintain ventilation. Employees should pay attention to signs of heat exhaustion, such as dizziness, headaches, or excessive sweating, and report them immediately.

OHSA has launched several initiatives as part of this campaign. These include distributing an information leaflet in both English and Maltese to all households in Malta and Gozo, as well as sending a poster to all businesses. OHSA is also conducting information sessions on traditional and social media. A number of initiatives will also be taken in collaboration with Health Promotion and Disease Prevention.

The Beat The Heat campaign emphasises the importance of proactive measures to ensure a safe and healthy working environment during the summer months. By raising awareness, implementing effective preventive strategies, and fostering a collaborative approach, we can significantly reduce the risks associated with workplace heat exposure. Let’s beat the heat together and make this summer safe for everyone.

For more information, one can have a look at this brochure Beat the Heat: Working Safely in the Heat and in the Sun at https://bit.ly/Xemx_Sun or contact OHSA on 2124 7677 or by e-mail at ohsa@ohsa.mt.