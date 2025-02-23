The MSSP Oratory Youths recently hosted another Bible and Beer event, drawing a diverse audience of young adults to discuss a profound and challenging topic: ‘Life and death – Church and ethics’.

The event, held in a relaxed setting, provided a safe space where attendees could explore deep ethical, theological and emotional questions surrounding end-of-life issues, guided by a panel of esteemed experts.

These included Jürgen Abela, a principal GP with the Ministry for Health and a dedicated expert in community palliative care; Mgr Emmanuel Agius, former dean of the Faculty of Theology at the University of Malta and a leading authority in bioethics and moral theology; and David Cassar, a consultant psychiatrist committed to patient support and mental health advocacy. Their insights sparked a thought-provoking discussion.

Abela began by exploring the medical and ethical aspects of euthanasia, assisted suicide and palliative care. He addressed the complexities surrounding suffering, explaining that it is not just physical but also deeply psychological, social and spiritual.

Palliative care, he emphasised, does not simply seek to extend life but to provide holistic support that affirms the dignity of the individual.

“Don’t let me suffer” is a plea he often heard, yet he stressed that true compassion lies in alleviating suffering, not in hastening death.

His reflections challenged attendees to consider the deeper meaning of life, identity and suffering, especially in the face of terminal illness.

Cassar brought the discussion into the realm of mental health, offering a profound insight into the experience of suicidal individuals.

“Someone who ends their life is not weak,” he stated firmly. “They are suffering immensely.”

He spoke of the deep pain that leads individuals to consider suicide, describing it as a psychological storm that engulfs their sense of hope.

Many in the audience found his words particularly striking, as he emphasised that those struggling with suicidal thoughts are often overwhelmed by emotional distress rather than a lack of strength. He urged those present to practise unconditional love and accompaniment, saying: “Even if I don’t agree with the decision, because I love that person, I accept them.”

Mgr Agius offered a theological perspective, reflecting on the inherent value of human life as a sacred gift. He reminded attendees that while modern society often prioritises quality of life, one must not lose sight of the spiritual meaning that can be found in all circumstances, even in suffering.

He spoke about the tension between the desire to prolong life and the acceptance of death as a natural part of existence, stressing that life should be cherished, but not idolised.

“We must not live in the clouds nor be pessimistic,” he urged, calling for a balanced approach that values life while also recognising the dignity of a peaceful passing.

His insights sparked an engaging discussion about how individualism and the loss of deeper purpose have contributed to a diminished appreciation for the sanctity of life.

The evening fostered an atmosphere of open dialogue and reflection. Participants appreciated the perspective that the Church seeks to understand, accompany and offer hope rather than simply condemn. Insights shared during the discussion challenged preconceived notions, particularly on the strength of those facing suicidal thoughts, leading to a deeper understanding.

The event created a space where difficult questions could be approached with compassion, bridging faith, ethics and real-life experiences.

The event was partially sponsored by APS Bank and held at Vecchia Napoli, Salini. The MSSP Oratory Youths are grateful for these entities’ support.

The next Bible and Beer session will take place on June 26 and will explore the ethical dilemmas surrounding AI. Those interested are encouraged to follow the MSSP Oratory Youths’ socials for further details.

If you are feeling depressed and need support, or need guidance on how to help someone who is suicidal, call 1579. You can also call the Richmond Malta’s helpline on 1770. One can also type OLLI.Chat on their desktop, mobile or tablet browser to chat with a professional.

If you have been affected by suicide, you can call Victim Support Malta on 2122 8333 or info@victimsupport.org.mt.