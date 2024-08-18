The Gozo Film Festival (August 23 to 25) is surely one of the most visually stunning events in the world, with films projected on a bastion of a medieval citadel as darkness falls, the lights of Victoria winking below. Esther Lafferty talks to festival director FEDERICO CHINI to learn about event highlights.

The feature films on show at the upcoming Gozo Film Festival have been “deliberately chosen to be different from those on popular streaming platforms,” says festival director Federico Chini.

“Picked for quality and enjoyability, we also look for a link to Malta, so they have been filmed, or partially filmed here, or have a Maltese producer, and there’s one in Maltese (with English subtitles) too,” he explains.

The audience at a previous edition of the Gozo Film Festival.

He adds that watching a film on the large screen of a festival is very different to watching it on TV, computer or one’s mobile phone at home.

“The large festival screen draws you in for a complete immersive experience, because you are better able to focus on the film and because being part of an audience makes it a shared experience,” he says.

“Each laugh or grasp magnifies the emotions, making us aware of and part of the reactions of the people around you. A gasp or a giggle can make you notice details you might have missed alone. Plus, afterwards, you can discuss the experience with your friends.”

The Emperor’s New Clothes

The first feature-length film showing at the festival is The Emperor’s New Clothes, which was partly shot in Malta.

“It’s a comedy about an alternative ending to Napoleon’s life, with a very clever script,” Chini says with a smile. “It’s very witty.”

Napoleon, of course, had a brief stay in Malta and the French-occupied Gozo for several weeks in the autumn of 1798, taking over the Citadel in which the Gozo Film Festival is happening. It’s also amusing to watch this film hot on the heels, relatively, of Ridley Scott’s epic, if you saw it last year and note the difference.

Uwijja

On Saturday (August 24) the main feature is the Maltese production Uwijja (Whatever). “This is a much smaller production but is a hidden gem and well worthy of more exposure,” Chini says. “It’s the story of a university student whose lack of sleep during his exams affects his life in very different ways. Starring several well-known Maltese actors, Clare Agius, Chris Dingli and Michela Farrugia, this captivating, emotional drama has pathos, suspense and some laughter.

“As you are drawn into the character’s life, you question his choices and his actions. We’re delighted that the director and producer, Keith Albert Tedesco and Fabrizio Fenech, will be joining us for a Q&A session following the projection.”

The European Oscar-nominated animated family film Song of the Sea takes centre stage on the final day of the festival. In the film, a boy discovers his sister is a Selkie, a mythological creature from old Irish folklore who can shapeshift between seal and human forms. With stunning traditional animation and a haunting ethereal soundtrack, it’s truly artistic with an old school magic.

Song of the Sea

The festival also includes 30 short films, 10 of which have a clear connection to Malta.

“Short films,” Chini stresses, “are as important to the festival as the feature films and are a great opportunity to see the work of new film-makers, established and emerging talent.”

Roniti

Of particular note is Nailed It! by Maltese director/producer duo Maria Laura and Luke Vella Clark. With some glorious slapstick, it tells the simple story of Ray, the quiet owner of a struggling ironmongery, who receives a visit from a childhood friend with hilarious consequences. Maria Laura and Luke Vella Clark will be running one of the festival’s workshops.

Look out too for The Dance, the latest offering by British videographer and Gozo resident Roy Davidson, who is renowned for his stunning imagery of the archipelago’s underwater landscapes, and Cookie Box, by Malta-based Polish film-maker Adam Żurawiecki, which was previously aired last month at the Los Angeles Short Film Festival, one of the most prestigious short film festivals internationally.

Poster of The Cookie Box

Inspired by recent real-life events, this thought-provoking Maltese-Ghanaian movie sensitively portrays the experience of a migrant to Malta with stunning photography and real depth. Żurawiecki will also be running another festival workshop, aimed at teenagers.

Other top shorts include Roniti, a relatable drama focusing on a mother-daughter conflict on a summer holiday, and the heartwarming Mom’s World on the relationship between two siblings and their elderly mum – starring Sue Scantlebury, an actress who lived in Gozo for many years.

Mom’s World

For those with an interest in film-making, the festival is hosting workshops for all ages, from the ever-popular ‘Ready … Action!’ Kids workshop to ‘Think it. Plan it. Shoot it’ or ‘Crafting a 60 Seconds Video’.

In addition, pioneer Maltese film-maker Frans Attard will screen two of his short films from the 1960s and explain the fascinating process of 8mm and Super 8mm film-making techniques and equipment of the time, and the unique challenges and creative opportunities of working with these vintage formats.

The Dance

There really is something for everyone.

Gozo Film Festival is sponsored by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Ministry for Gozo and Planning. For more information, visit www.gozofilmfestival.com.