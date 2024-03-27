BirdLife Malta has called for a moratorium on spring hunting of Turtle-dove in view of scientific evidence pointing to the species’ continued decline.
The NGO said on Wednesday that it will table a detailed report at an ORNIS Committee meeting next week, when the upcoming spring hunting season will be discussed.
The report (see pdf below) focuses on the Turtle-dove's status and the reasons why the species should be protected during spring.
The ORNIS meeting is due to discuss a proposal by the FKNK hunters' association for the opening of the spring hunting season for Turtle-dove..
BirdLife pointed out that Malta had been stopped from continuing the trapping of Turtle-doves in the past by way of an Infringement Procedure issued by the European Commission.
"FKNK’s proposal to continue the spring hunting of Turtle-doves risks bringing the spring hunting season closer to a European Court of Justice (ECJ) case, given the European Commission launched an Infringement Procedure with an additional Letter of Formal Notice against Malta in February 2023," the NGO said.
Attached files