BirdLife has urged the police and other authorities to keep a closer eye on bird sanctuaries, having reported two cases of illegal hunting over the past week, in Buskett and Comino.

"These acts, committed in clear violation of Malta's bird conservation laws, underscore a disturbing trend of impunity among hunters and highlight the urgent need for strengthened enforcement, especially at these protected areas which should be free from hunting and trapping," the NGO said.

The illegal hunting in Buskett happened on November 22. A witness filmed two men hunting undisturbed. The matter was reported to the Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) and the two hunters were caught red-handed and their shotguns confiscated. They are awaiting arraignment.

In a separate incident, on Wednesday, a man was seen actively hunting with dogs on Comino. The man has been charged and is expected to be arraigned in court by Gozo Police.

"While bird sanctuaries are protected by law on paper, such protection is futile unless backed up by the necessary enforcement," BirdLife said.

“These incidents highlight the urgent need for authorities like ERA, WBRU, and the police to step up and ensure Malta's small protected areas are genuinely safeguarded."

"While we commend the efforts of the Environmental Protection Unit in Malta and Gozo Police for their swift enforcement actions, it is clear that more must be done to ensure the protection of our bird sanctuaries. Stronger enforcement, regular monitoring, and increased presence are essential to safeguard these vital areas for our wildlife," Nicholas Barbara, BirdLife Malta’s Head of Conservation said.