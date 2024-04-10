The government has concluded an agreement to purchase the premises of the Birżebbuġa band club, which was at risk of eviction, for €1.1 million.

The premises, headquarters of the Għaqda Mużikali San Pietru fil-Ktajjen, will now be leased back to the band club at a heavily reduced rate.

The government is expected to spend €19 million on such properties.

It has so far concluded purchase agreements with owners of seven band club premises: Attard's Stella Levantina, Kalkara's San Giuseppe Filarmonika Sagra Familja, Birkirkara's Duke of Connaught's Own, Paola's Antoine de Paule, Sliema's Stella Maris and Marsa’s Marija Reġina band club.

There are another five properties, currently headquarters of other band clubs, that the Ministry for National Heritage, Arts and Local Government, through the Maltese Council for the Arts, is in a promise-of-sale agreement.

These twelve band clubs were at risk of eviction due to the legal situation linked to the pre-1995 rent laws.

National Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici explained how the government took the initiative to save these musical clubs from eviction, recognising their contribution to Malta’s culture. He stressed that it was crucial that these band clubs continued to function and remain accessible to their respective communities.

He said the government's decision to intervene was important to strengthen the cultural sector, especially considering that the Maltese festa has been recognised by UNESCO as part of Malta’s intangible cultural heritage.

It joins the Għana (Maltese folk song) and the ftira that were listed in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

The Director for Corporate Affairs at the Maltese Council for the Arts, Eric Fenech Sevasta, stated: “The Council continues to take the necessary steps to ensure that Maltese identity and traditions remain alive and they continue to be given life in our communities.”