The parish church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary into Heaven in Żebbuġ (Gozo) has a new statue of Blessed Carlo Acutis. Commissioned by archpriest Ġwann Sultana, the statue is the work of artist Adonai Camilleri Cauchi.

Last Monday, the statue was taken on a pilgrimage to Italy, accompanied by around 80 people, including the parish choirs of Santa Marija and Regina Angelorum, directed by Mro Franco Cefai.

The statue will be taken to the soon-to-be St Carlo’s tomb at the Sanctuary of the Renunciation in Assisi, where archpriest Sultana will celebrate mass, with the participation of both choirs. The choirs will also sing at the Vatican, the Pantheon, San Paolo Fuori le Mura and Cascia.

Once back in Gozo, the statue will be placed at a side altar of the Żebbuġ parish church for the veneration of the faithful.

Carlo Acutis was an Italian website designer who documented Eucharistic miracles and approved Marian apparitions, which he catalogued on a website he designed before his death from leukaemia. Acutis was noted for his cheerfulness, computer skills and devotion to the Eucharist.