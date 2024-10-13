The Bolt Food app has returned to normal functionality after technical issues left hungry customers confused on Friday when their unsuccessful orders began turning up hours after they had been made.

A spokesperson for Bolt said on Sunday that the issues had been resolved and that customers should be able to use the app again as normal.

“We had a technical issue that impacted the Bolt Food app for a few hours on Friday evening,” the spokesperson said.

“We apologise to all customers, couriers and service providers who were affected by this issue. By now, the situation has been solved and Bolt Food app should work as usual.”

Times of Malta previously reported how people who turned to Bolt Food on Friday evening to have their takeaway delivered were left unable to place their orders, with the app showing that their attempts to do so had been cancelled. Others even confirmed with the eateries themselves that their orders had not gone through.

However, after making alternative arrangements for their evening dinner plans, affected customers found Bolt couriers turning up to their homes with their supposedly unsuccessful food order hours after it had been placed, finding that the bill amount for those orders had also been charged to their accounts.

Bolt said that it is still analysing all of the orders impacted by the glitch in the app and promised to refund costs to all who were affected by the outage.