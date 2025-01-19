The book Ġorġ Borg Olivier, il-Bniedem, il-Politiku, il-Missier ta’ Malta Indipendenti was launched on January 16 at the San Anton Presidential Palace.

The work was written by veteran journalist Michael Caruana and published by the Nationalist Party on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Malta’s Independence.

In her introduction at the opening of the evening, President Myriam Spiteri Debono said Borg Olivier had inspired her since childhood for his wisdom, caution and the ability to wait for the right moment before making important decisions.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono said Borg Olivier had inspired her since childhood. Photo: Office of the President of Malta

While saying that she considers herself a Republican and has always wanted to see Malta become a Republic, the president said, however, that despite being a member of the Labour Party, she always spoke clearly about how if it had not been for the Independence brought by Borg Olivier, Malta would not have been able to become a Republic.

She continued to say that today, 60 years after Independence, the Maltese people have more open and widespread prospects and opportunities.

Dione Borg (left) interviews the author of the book Michael Caruana. Photo: Office of the President of Malta

Other speeches with personal experiences about Borg Olivier were made by Mr Justice Toni Abela, Tonio Borg and Alexander Borg Olivier, son of.

Caruana, the author of the book, was also interviewed by journalist Dione Borg that same evening.

In the absence of Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech, who was in Berlin for a meeting with the leaders of the European People’s Party, the evening of the launch closed with a speech by Deputy Leader Alex Perici Calascione, who while congratulating the author on this publication, also listed some of the best qualities that Borg Olivier had, which he said are values ​​that are worth emulating by all those who are aspiring to a political career today.

Attendees of the launch on January 16. Photo: Office of the President of Malta

The evening, which was presented by Mario Xuereb, included musical interventions by Soprano Anita Vella Bondin, accompanied on the piano by Romina Morrow.

Ġorġ Borg Olivier, il-Bniedem, il-Politiku, il-Missier ta’ Malta Indipendenti can be obtained from the Nationalist Party Headquarters for a donation of 25 euros.