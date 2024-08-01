A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured on Thursday when he was trapped between two heavy vehicles.

The police said the accident was reported in an Għasri field at around 12.30pm.

A medical team and Civil Protection Department officials gave the boy first aid on site. He was taken to the Gozo General Hospital from where he was airlifted to Mater Dei.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority is also investigating the case.