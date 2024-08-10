A three-year-old boy died on Saturday after falling into a swimming pool and drowning.

The police said the accident happened at 4.15 pm in Xagħra, Gozo.

The police went immediately to the scene, where it emerged the boy had fallen into the swimming pool of the residence and found himself in difficulty.

The boy was given first aid by police officers who were the first to arrive at the scene. A medical team arrived shortly after and assisted the young child and took him to the General Hospital of Gozo.

The boy died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Magistrate Dr Brigitte Sultana was appointed to lead a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations are underway.