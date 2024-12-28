Two boys, Lucas Grima and Zayne Vella, wearing the Franciscan habit, delivered a special message on Christmas Eve at St Anthony’s church in Għajn­sielem which was packed to capacity to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The sermon, delivered during Midnight Mass by Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, touched the hearts of those present.

Lucas began the sermon with a joyful tone, talking about the beauty of the moment and imagining guardian angels watching over everyone. He reminded the congregation of the angels’ message on the night Jesus was born, a message filled with hope and peace.

Zayne continued his part by sharing the words of the angels: “Glory to God in the highest, and peace on earth to people of goodwill.” He explained how Mary, Joseph and the shepherds had all been visited by angels before Jesus’s birth. Each time, the angels started with the comforting words, ‘Do not be afraid’. He said we often fear things we don’t understand, but this fear can push us to trust God and move closer to Him.

Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, carrying Baby Jesus at the start of Midnight Mass.

Zayne said Herod’s fear led him to do terrible things. He asked the congregation to think about their own fears, encouraging them to choose a fear that brings them closer to God instead of one that causes harm.

With the help of Bro Darren Abela, OFM, who guided the boys in their presentation, Lucas and Zayne gave a word of advice… they encouraged everyone to be like Mary, who welcomed Jesus into her heart with great love. They said our hearts should be like Bethlehem, a place where Jesus can be born and live. They also reminded everyone to find strength in the Eucharist, with Zayne saying how the First Holy Communion made a big difference in his life.

The sermon ended with a simple but powerful prayer: “Lord, the Christmas story never changes, but we ask You to change us through it… so the joy it brings to our lives may never fade.”