The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are visiting Malta in October to mark the island's independence from the UK.

The government said in a tweet Prince Edward and his wife Sophie will be in Malta between October 7 and 10.

Malta this year marks 60 years of becoming a sovereign nation-state.

Ten years ago, Prince Edward's nephew William had made the trip to the island to mark the 50th anniversary.

Prince William had attended Independence Day events in Malta in 2014 instead of his wife Catherine, who was at the time suffering from the effects of hyperemesis gravidarum.