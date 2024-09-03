Broadcaster Nathaniel Attard has been appointed the Nationalist Party’s new director of communications and official spokesperson for the Opposition Leader, the party announced on Tuesday.

He replaces James Aaron Ellul, who will take on a new role as director of the PN's Library.

Since 2016, Attard has served as BirdLife Malta’s communications manager.

Before that, following a brief stint in banking, Attard was a journalist and full-time news anchor on the PN’s news media channels.

Attard was a newscaster on NET Television and produced and presented news and current affairs programs for TV and radio.

He also served as head of news for Media Link Communications and served as the editor of the PN’s daily newspaper in-Nazzjon.

Attard is from Gozo and at one time served as a PN councillor in Rabat, Gozo.

Ellul will now occupy the role of Director of the PN's Librarija Informa, which is a resource and information centre at the PN's headquarters.

He is also presently the deputy mayor of Floriana local.

The appointments will come into effect as of Monday, September 9.