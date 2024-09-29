The Budget for 2025 will be presented on October 28, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

In a statement, the office of the prime minister said the government’s legislative plan for next year will continue supporting families and businesses while addressing new priorities.

"The budget will tie fiscal incentives to five priorities that will redirect our economy. This will be another socially strong budget that rewards hard work and strengthens the middle class through a drop in tax rates," the prime minister said.

Abela already promised - last month - that Malta's middle class was in for a pleasant surprise, as the government was planning to announce "the biggest tax cut in the country's history".

On Sunday, he said the government was currently in dialogue with social partners and the public over its financial plan for 2025.

Malta's economy remained strong and resilient despite international challenges, he said, adding that experts were projecting a bigger economic growth than that forecast in the past months.

"The government will ensure that growth is sustainable and the budget will address new realities with an emphasis on quality when it comes to investment that results in added value and requires fewer low-skilled workers," the OPM said.

The environment, infrastructure, health and education will remain crucial sectors in capital investment, and this will also be reflected in the budget, it added.