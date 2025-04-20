Educators have profound influence on their students’ lives but building a positive school culture is not the responsibility of educators alone. It requires the collective effort of every member of the school community – students, teachers, learning support educators, educational leaders, and ancillary and minor staff – working together to create an environment of mutual respect, motivation and empowerment.

Students

Students are not just learners; they are individuals with strengths, weaknesses, emotions, experiences and personal challenges. They are influenced by their immediate family, peers, society and educators.

The state entrusts educators with the responsibility of shaping students’ academic and personal development. Spending a considerable amount of time daily with students, educators have a profound influence on how they think, reason and behave, which in turn affects their interactions with their family, peers and the broader community.

Students’ growth does not occur in isolation. The way they are treated in school can create a ripple effect, shaping their self-esteem, mental well-being and personal aspirations.

A positive and empowering educational environment can foster the development of confident, engaged students who are more likely to contribute meaningfully to society. When students feel respected and supported, they are more likely to show respect and support to others in return.

Teachers

Teachers too have their own strengths, weaknesses and life experiences. While their role is to nurture students, they also need support to thrive in their profession. They are not immune to the effects of disrespect, injustice or undue pressure.

Just as students deserve encouragement, so do teachers. A motivated and empowered teacher is far more likely to create an engaging, dynamic learning experience for students.

Teachers deserve recognition for their hard work, dedication and the emotional effort they invest in their students. They need respect, appreciation and opportunities for professional growth from both their colleagues and educational leaders. Without this, burnout and disillusionment can take hold, ultimately impacting students as well.

When teachers feel supported and respected, they are more likely to create positive relationships with both students and colleagues, contributing to a culture of mutual respect.

Educational leaders

Educational leaders, whether they are heads of schools, deputy heads or senior management, play a crucial role in fostering a culture of motivation and empowerment. Their influence extends to students, teachers and the entire school environment. A strong, supportive leader can transform a school into a thriving hub of learning and growth.

However, it is vital to remember that leaders, too, are human. They have their own challenges, pressures and responsibilities. While they are expected to inspire and support others, they also need encouragement and respect from their colleagues, staff, students and parents. Their well-being is just as important, as their ability to lead effectively is directly influenced by the level of support they receive.

Ancillary and minor staff

A school cannot function without the invaluable contributions of its secretaries, clerks, ancillary and minor staff, who ensure daily operations run smoothly. Though their efforts often go unnoticed, they play a crucial role in maintaining a positive and clean school environment. They deserve the gratitude of all and should feel valued and appreciated for their essential work.

Building a culture

Mutual respect, encouragement and empowerment are the foundation of a positive and thriving educational environment. Every member of the school community has a role to play in fostering this culture. Creating this culture requires conscious effort. It means fostering open communication, recognising contributions and promoting a school environment where everyone feels heard, respected, valued, empowered and motivated. It means acknowledging that while we all have responsibilities, we also have the right to be treated with dignity and respect.

Call to action

If we want students to grow into empowered, respectful individuals, we must first set the example. Teachers, educational leaders and all staff members must be uplifted, just as they uplift students. Respect should not be one-directional; it must be reciprocal.

As members of the educational community, let us commit to fostering an environment where everyone is valued, supported and inspired to reach their full potential. By working together, we can create a more positive and enriching educational experience for all. After all, when we lift each other up, we all rise together.

Josephine Ebejer Grech holds a Bachelor of Education (Hons) in Biology Education from the University of Malta, a Postgraduate Diploma in Applied Educational Leadership and an MBA General with distinction from Coventry University, London. She was recently awarded an MBA in educational leadership with distinction in Malta, where she was recognised for outstanding academic performance. She is currently a doctoral candidate specialising in the neuroscience, neuroplasticity, metacognition and well-being of post-secondary students.