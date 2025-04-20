Bank of Valletta Visa cardholders can win an exclusive experience with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls racing team in Barcelona between May 29 and June 2.

The promotion is the result of close collaboration between Visa and BOV and the Visa partnership with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB).

The Spend and Win lottery runs until May 6. The lottery is open to BOV cardholders who have carried out at least 10 retail transactions with their Visa cards, with a combined spend of at least €300, either with a physical card or digital wallet, both online and at retail stores.

To be eligible, BOV Visa cardholders wishing to participate in the promotion need to register on https://forms.office.com/e/0kJJ3zXrWu and enter the draw.

More information, including the full terms and conditions of the Spend and Win lottery, are found on the same page.

The winners will get an all-inclusive four-night package for two, which includes return flights to Barcelona, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls premium hospitality experiences, five-star hotel accommodation and all ground transportation, including airport and track transfers. Furthermore, a premium VCARB-branded gift will be distributed to the lucky winners.