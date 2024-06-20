The International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law is this year celebrating its 10th anniversary as an international institute. This milestone marks the institute’s first decade of impactful work and ongoing commitment to training and collaborating with experts and legal practitioners worldwide.

The IIJ’s journey began in 2012, when the Global Counterterrorism Forum envisioned an institution dedicated to innovative and sustainable training in counter-terrorism and rule-of-law practices. This vision received endorsement from the Group of Eight in 2013, leading to the establishment of the IIJ in Malta in 2014.

Founded with the mission to enhance the competencies of criminal justice practitioners in addressing terrorism within a rule-of-law framework, the IIJ also promotes international cooperation and information exchange.

The IIJ Governing Board, which includes Malta, signed the deed of foundation on June 18, 2014 and, today, represents a group of 13 countries and the EU. The organisation is chaired by the US and Nigeria.

In implementing its mission, the IIJ has collaborated with numerous partners and made a significant difference to the security of many countries that have been directly or indirectly affected by terrorism.

Malta proudly hosts the IIJ headquarters in Valletta. Positioned between Europe and the Mediterranean, Malta serves as an ideal setting for international collaboration and dialogue.

The rich cultural heritage and vibrant community in Valletta advances the institute’s mission by cultivating a unique environment conducive to learning and cooperation.

The IIJ’s geographic focus is on Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia and practitioners from these regions participate in the IIJ work. Many of the events take place in Malta, others are being organised abroad.

The support obtained from Malta and other countries resulted in the diversification of an international community of alumni that can support each other to grow

In the last 10 years, many of the over 9,000 IIJ alumni have been visiting Malta for up to 14 days and have been enjoying the training but also the beauty of Malta and the hospitality of the Maltese.

Other events are organised abroad and, in 2023 and 2024, activities took place or are taking place in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Kuwait, Jordan, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, Indonesia, the Philippines and others. The teams travelling are backed and supported by the team in IIJ headquarters, a team of 38 staff members with 20 nationalities.

The IIJ has developed a network of over 9,000 alumni from 130 countries, offering more than 200 tailored capacity-building and training courses made possible by the funds entrusted by its multiple donors.

Besides the training tailored to the needs of its practitioners, the IIJ has also organised many high-level meetings in cooperation with international partners such as the United Nations and regional organisations, such as the OSCE. In this regard, the IIJ greatly benefits from the important role that Malta plays on the multilateral level in its role in the UN Security Council and the chairpersonship in the OSCE.

The IIJ Governing Board of Administrators, composed of Algeria, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Malta, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia, Turkey, the UK and the US, has provided invaluable guidance and support for the work over the years.

President Emeritus George Vella (front, centre) at a 10th anniversary celebration at the Verdala Palace on February 2.

“The IIJ is a success story of an organisation that set shop in Malta in 2014 and created a network of practitioners safeguarding rule of law in regions that are usually not directly linked to each other,” Christopher Cutajar, permanent secretary, Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, said.

“I have seen the organisation growing organically during the past four years, whereby the support obtained from Malta and other countries resulted in the diversification of an international community of alumni that can support each other to grow.”

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, the IIJ has planned numerous activities throughout the year.

A symposium in January addressed the relevance of the rule of law in today’s world, offering an opportunity to reflect on the IIJ’s achievements over the past decade.

Steven Hill, executive secretary, International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law, said: “Today, we celebrate a decade of dedication and hard work at the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law (IIJ). Founded in 2014 and based in Malta, the IIJ has tirelessly worked to enhance the capacity of criminal justice practitioners worldwide in handling terrorism and transnational crime cases, always upholding human rights and the rule of law...

“We are profoundly grateful to the government and people of Malta for their unwavering support and generous hospitality, which have been instrumental in our success. As we reflect on this significant milestone, we remain committed to fostering justice, promoting the rule of law and building a secure future for all.”

The event was followed by anniversary celebrations hosted by President Emeritus George Vella at the Verdala Palace.

In a speech, Vella said: “Peace, security and stability, unfortunately, remain elusive objectives in many countries around the world. Terrorism and lack of effective criminal justice systems are contributory factors.

“The IIJ, since its inception, has contributed in no small way to strengthen security in many countries.

“The 9,000 IIJ alumni have helped promote international cooperation and establish the rule of law. This is all in line and consistent, with Malta’s vocation to be a beacon of peace , and a promoter of justice in a troubled world.

“Looking back on these results, it gives me great satisfaction to realise that my eagerness to have this institution set up in Malta, 10 years ago, has proved to be so fruitful.”

More activities are foreseen for the rest of the year, all implemented in addition to the normal work that is being conducted worldwide.