Special bus services will be operated between Friday and Sunday for the Nadur carnival.

Malta Public Transport said services will operate from Victoria to Nadur every 30 minutes from 8pm to midnight on Friday. There will also be a shuttle service from Mgarr harbour to Nadur after every scheduled ferry arrival from 7pm.

Special services to various parts of Gozo will depart Nadur from 1am.

On Saturday, services from Victoria to Nadur will run every 15 minutes from 8pm to midnight. The shuttle service from Mgarr to Nadur will operate as on Friday. There will be departures from Nadur between  1am and 2.30am.

On Sunday, buses will run between Victoria and Nadur every half hour from 8pm to 11pm with departures from Nadur to various parts of Gozo at midnight.  

