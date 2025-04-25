Everyone knows Malta and Gozo for its sun and sea. Less well known is another scene on the Maltese Islands – the dynamic world of arts and culture. In what promises to be a fascinating, and highly personal talk, Karen Elizabeth Steed will look at what’s happening across the island’s rich cultural scene.

The author will share some of the special challenges involved in going behind the scenes to get beyond the usual, tourist-brochure presentation of Malta and Gozo. Yes, there are two opera houses in Victoria, but how does a city with only 7,000 people actually manage to stage such elaborate productions? Learn how the early success of the Valletta Baroque Festival, was due in large part to the efforts of a retired doctor, who taught himself to repair period instruments and find the right glue for a violin.

