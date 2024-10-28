The revised electoral registers for the general, local and EU councils have been published in the government gazette.

Any person who had the necessary qualifications to be registered as a voter in accordance with the provisions of the General Elections Act (Chapter 354), the Local Government Act (Chapter 363) or the European Parliament Elections Act (Chapter 467) by September 30, and whose name has not been included in the register, as well as every voter whose designation, address or other particulars have not been shown correctly has, up until November 15, to ask for their name to be included or particulars amended.

Meanwhile, those who want to request the removal - for any lawful reason - of the name of any person or believe the respective designation, address or particulars of a person are not correctly shown in the register, can also submit an appeal to a revising officer up until November 15.

The Electoral Commission urged the public to verify their details in the register.

Failure to do so may result in the loss of a person’s entitlement to vote in the elections or any referenda.

Hard copies of the registers can be bought from the Department of Information.

The register is also available online here.