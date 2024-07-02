An Ontario-based Rotary Club, D7040 Passport Club, has pledged its support to an integration project in Gozo. Supported by Guy Kurkjian, member of the club and a resident of Gozo, this initiative aims to assist Italians integrating into Gozo’s vibrant society.

The project, being partnered by Italian Gozo community chaplain Mgr Renato Borg, will aid Italians in need to start anew, fostering a sense of belonging and contributing positively to their adopted community.

Through generous donations from the club, those in need are being provided with essential resources and support to build a better life in Gozo.

“We believe in the power of community and the importance of helping others,” said Kurkjian, the visionary behind this initiative.

“By collaborating with local leaders and leveraging the support of organisations like the D7040 Passport Club, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those in need,” he said.

For more information about this project, visit www.facebook.com/italiancommunitygozo. Donations are to be sent on Revolut: 9955 4250.