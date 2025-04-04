How to enter the sweetest giveaway!

Indulge in Your Favourites: Purchase any Mulino Bianco product featuring the special promotional sticker. Choose from: Mulino Bianco Abbracci

Mulino Bianco Pan Di Stelle

Mulino Bianco Galletti

Mulino Bianco Macine

Mulino Bianco Tarallucci

Mulino Bianco Nascondini

Mulino Bianco Cuor Di Mela

Mulino Bianco Girotondi

Mulino Bianco Baiocchi Snack

Mulino Bianco Baiocchi Pastacchio Biscuits Pack Unlock the Code: Find the QR code on the promo sticker and scan it with your smartphone. Register and Enter: Register your details on the portal and enter the unique code found on your sticker.

Prizes to delight your senses

Weekly Treats: Every week, one lucky winner will receive a €100 One4All voucher!

The Ultimate Escape: One grand prize winner will enjoy a luxurious trip for two to the Lefay Resort & Spa Dolomiti, valued at €4,000!

Important dates and details

Campaign Period: March 1 to May 31, 2025.

For complete Terms and Conditions, and more information, visit winwithmulinobianco.mt.

Permit No. MGA/CCG/018/2025.

Tips for success

Keep your product packaging with the unique code until the end of the campaign.

Double-check that all information is entered correctly on the website.

Get ready to win

Don't miss out on this delicious opportunity! Grab your favourite Mulino Bianco treats, enter the competition, and you could be our next lucky winner. Good luck!