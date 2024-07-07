Valletta Dominican parish priest Fr Michael Camilleri, OP, who was ordained priest 30 years ago, will be celebrating a solemn thanksgiving mass at St Dominic parish church, tomorrow, Sunday, at 10am.

Fr Camilleri was born on February 23, 1966, in Pietà. He is the son of Anthony and Salvina Camilleri. He attended primary school in Pietà and secondary school at St Augustine College, the Lyceum in Ħamrun and the secondary school in Naxxar.

He joined the Dominican Order in Rabat on October 14, 1983. His first profession was on October 25, 1986, and his solemn profession on November 5, 1989.

He studied at the University of Malta and in Bologna, Italy. He was ordained deacon on July 2, 1993, and ordained priest by Archbishop Joseph Mercieca on July 8, 1994.

Fr Camilleri served in various positions, including prior at Vittoriosa and Guardamangia. He was also Guardamangia parish priest for 12 years, from where he moved to St Dominic’s parish in Valletta where he was appointed prior and parish priest. Upon taking office as prior in Valletta, he embarked on a mammoth restoration programme of the Valletta basilica which was in dire need of a facelift.

Fr Camilleri worked tirelessly to see the restoration of Giuseppe Calì paintings by conservator/director Agatha Grima and her team. She was also responsible for the restoration of the titular statue of St Dominic.

Another two major projects under the leadership of Fr Camilleri were the restored pavement and pipe organ of the church. Another major project inaugurated just recently at St Dominic’s is a new museum forming part of the convent and the sacristy of the church.

Fr Camilleri is deemed an “extraordinary” confessor and honorary canon with the Xagħra Chapter. On September 7, 2007 he was awarded Ġieh il-Pietà by the Pietà local council.

The Dominican community of Valletta heartily congratulate Fr Camilleri and thank him for his timely intervention to save the basilica of Porto Salvo and for his indefatigable work among parishioners. He is loved and held dearly by all.