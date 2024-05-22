Wolt Market, the esteemed online supermarket of Wolt, is commemorating its second anniversary in Malta with a grand celebration, offering exceptional deals and prizes for all.

Since its inception in the Maltese market two years ago, Wolt Market has seamlessly integrated into Malta's weekly shopping culture, providing customers with convenient access to their favourite groceries and household essentials. To mark this significant milestone, Wolt Market is hosting a week-long celebration filled with irresistible offers and exciting prizes.

From May 20 to 26, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 30 per cent on a wide range of products from their preferred stores. Whether stocking up on fresh produce, pantry staples, or indulging in gourmet treats, Wolt Market ensures satisfaction without straining the budget.

Adding to the excitement, Wolt Market is organising an extraordinary giveaway during the anniversary week. Prizes include sought-after items such as brand-new mobile phones and generous gift vouchers for Wolt Market. Every order placed until May 26 automatically enters customers into the draw, with winners to be announced on Wednesday, May 29.

With three conveniently located stores across Malta, Wolt Market is more than just a delivery service – it’s a lifeline for busy households. Operating from 07:00hrs till 23:00hrs every day of the week, Wolt Market ensures that groceries are delivered promptly, regardless of time or location.

As we celebrate two successful years of Wolt Market in Malta, let us enjoy the convenience and eagerly anticipate many more years of exceptional shopping experiences. Whether stocking up on essentials or indulging in gourmet delights, Wolt Market continues to make every shopping experience special. Here’s to another year of hassle-free deliveries and delightful surprises!