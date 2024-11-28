Nestlé Malta is announcing that, as of January 2025, it will be directly managing the distribution of Nestlé Purina Pet Food brands in the Pet Shop channel which is currently being distributed by Wembley Stores Co Ltd until the end of the year, December 31, 2024. This strategic integration marks a new chapter in Nestlé Malta’s commitment to delivering high-quality pet nutrition across the Maltese market.

Nestlé Malta acknowledges the longstanding partnership with Wembley Stores Co Ltd and expresses sincere appreciation to the management and staff of Wembley Stores Co Ltd for their dedication and support over the years.

The Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets and Maintenance Diets will continue to be distributed by Agrimed Ltd in the Veterinary Channel. Moving forward, Nestlé Malta is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and continuing to serve the needs of pets and their owners with excellence.

For further information or trade enquiries, please contact directly Nestle Malta at 2338 9000 or e-mail customercare@mt.nestle.com.