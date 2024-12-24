Christmas presents donated by the people in the Rigal b'imħabba (A gift with love) initiative were distributed to young children in state hospitals on Tuesday.

The presents were collected around a Christmas tree on Castille Square in the past few days. The prime minister and his wife Lydia Abela were among those who distributed them on Christmas Eve at Mater Dei Hospital and Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre. They were accompanied by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela.

The prime minister also met the directors of Puttinu Cares and thanked them for their work for sick children. He promised them the country's support.