The 14th edition of the Ħamrun Chocolate Festival will be held this Saturday evening, in St Joseph High Road and adjacent streets.

The event is organised by the locality's local council.

Chocolatier Tiziano Cassar will work on a chocolate statue of a world-famous footballer using at least 180kg of chocolate. The identity of the footballer will be revealed on Saturday.

The festival will include food stalls and six entertainment stages.

Parking will be available free of charge on the grounds of Mikiel Anton Vassallo (ex Maria Assunta), San Ġorġ Preca (ex Lyceum) and San Ġorġ Preca (ex Maria Reġina) schools between 5pm and 1am.