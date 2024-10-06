While the episode of Jesus banishing the money lenders from the Temple precincts is often seen as a clear example of how Jesus could get really angry, a couple of other instances in the gospels throw a light on Jesus’s irritability with another concern that is very much present in our times: entitlement. In particular I refer to the request of two disciples to sit in a privileged place near him.

Mark’s version (Mk 10:35-40) reeks of entitlement: “Teacher, we want you to do for us whatever we ask of you.” And he said to them: “What do you want me to do for you?” In Matthew, the same episode introduces the mother of the disciples who makes the demand on their behalf. Jesus’s reply is just as scathing: “The places at my right side and at my left side are not mine to give. Whoever my father says will have those places.” (Mt 20: 23).

These reactions mirror the frustration of many with the entitlement that has become so common around us. Parents are swamped with demands from entitled kids who expect heaven on earth due to peer and social media pressure. Kids feel entitled to products beyond their parents’ means. Youths feel the world owes them adulation because they have set up a social media presence. Business owners speak of meeting new recruits who expect to do half the work for double the pay.

A culture of impunity among us has also given free rein to people encroaching, appropriating, stealing and justifying all kinds of illegalities because they feel the world owes them. Adults in relationship go around sulking endlessly because their needs have not been fully sated, and their expectations not completely met.

Jesus offers us another path by inviting us to commit once more to the care for the other

This type of attitude is dangerous. It is only one step away from violence. If I feel entitled to something it is no big leap to twist someone’s arm (at times literally) to get it. Ask any service provider, ranging from our polyclinics to our sacristies, from politicians to salespersons and social service providers, and you will hear the most bizarre, outlandish requests from clients, parishioners and voters.

More than the requests, it is the tone that gives it away: the blatant assumption that once I say it, it should be given to me, and if not, I will take it anyway.

While the rest of us watch helplessly, a deep sense of anger and indignation arises. Indignation and anger are what the other disciples felt when they heard about the requests of James and John to occupy a privileged place near Jesus. And Jesus’s answer, beyond the irritation and indignation, is also very telling: “It must not be that way with you. But whoever wants to be great among you, let him care for you. Whoever wants to be first among you, let him be your servant.” (Mt 20:26).

Our reaction to blatant entitlement is born of the sense of injustice and unfairness it evokes in us. The biblical reactions of many in the Old Testament who complain to God that those who are “evil” seem to get away with murder, is often our first reaction. However, Jesus offers us another path by inviting us to commit once more to the care for the other.

Fr Frankie Cini is a member of the Missionary Society of St Paul.

