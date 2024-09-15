Where are we to find peace in this turbulent world? Some say that violence must be met with greater violence. Others say: “Live and let live”. Still others say: “Love is the answer”. Yet it seems those with power too often wield it for their own benefit. When the strong rule the weak, does meaningful peace have a chance?

Our problem is that turmoil resides inside each of us. Our hearts churn with fear and apprehension. Peace seems impossible.

Author and speaker Bill Crowder writes about our elusive quest for peace by looking at a frame from the life of Jesus. Even as he faced his own death, Jesus comforted others. “Peace I leave with you,” he said. “My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be fearful” (John 14:27).

Fear imprisons, faith liberates; fear paralyses, faith empowers; fear disheartens, faith encourages; fear sickens, faith heals. But where shall we put our faith? Our faith is in the perfect love of God… for perfect love casts out all fear.

God’s perfect love is a profound and all-encompassing love that emanates from the very nature of God. It is a love that transcends human comprehension and surpasses any earthly manifestation of love. In essence, God’s perfect love is unconditional, selfless, and eternal. It is a love that seeks the ultimate well-being of the beloved, demonstrating mercy, grace, and compassion.

The concept of God’s perfect love is beautifully articulated in 1: John 4-16, which declares: “God is love, and anyone who abides in love abides in God, and God abides in them.” This verse emphasises the inseparable connection between God and love, portraying love as an integral aspect of God’s nature.

John 3:16 underscores the sacrificial nature of God’s perfect love: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” Here, God’s love is manifested through the redemptive act of sending Jesus Christ for the salvation of humanity.

One of the most iconic passages addressing fear is found in Psalm 23:4, where the psalmist declares: “Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” This imagery of God’s presence and guidance in the face of adversity instils confidence and reassurance that we should trust in the Lord amid challenging circumstances.

Philippians 4:6-7 also instructs us, saying: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” This passage highlights the transformative power of prayer and gratitude in dispelling fear and fostering God’s peace.

Putting our trust in the perfect love of God will give us an inner peace which is conducive in understanding and loving others, our family, our neighbours and the most vulnerable and unloved.

