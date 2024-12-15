The Chapel Hop concert this year was a collaborative effort between The New Victorians and the Office of the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture. These concerts, which have become an annual tradition, offer more than just an evening of music and performance; this year they also served as a living testament to the transformative power of cultural exchange.

Intercultural dialogue is the exchange of ideas, values and traditions between individuals or groups from different cultural backgrounds. The Chapel Hop concerts served as an ideal platform for this dialogue, as they united people from diverse cultural communities living in Malta to join in a choir which accompanied The New Victorians throughout this year’s concerts.

Attendees and performers alike came together to celebrate the Christmas spirit in the light of shared human experiences, rather than focusing on differences.

Sentiments expressed from choir members on their journey from audition to performance mirrored the comments received from audiences at each show: an awe-inspiring energy that is rare but desperately sought.

The latest concert series, held in four churches on the island, exemplified the beauty of this exchange. The performances by The New Victorians − a musical duo known for their unique arrangements and characteristic sound − this year had added layers of richness to the experience. Their rendition of traditional Christmas carols in both Maltese and English were simply breathtaking.

Those attending had the opportunity to experience the traditional Christmas carols sung in five different languages too, reflecting also the choir members who currently live and work in Malta but are natives of the Philippines, Ukraine and Nigeria.

One of the key elements of this series of Chapel Hop concerts is the space they create for community. Culture in its universal nature has the power to break down barriers. The collaboration between The New Victorians and the Office of the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture actively nurtured this sense of connection. It invited individuals from all walks of life to step beyond comfort zones and engage in a shared cultural experience that transcends language, ethnicity and history.

One of this year’s concerts at Qrendi parish church.

The concert series also reflects a larger vision of the importance of intercultural dialogue in today’s globalised world. In a time when divisiveness often dominates headlines, the Chapel Hop concerts offered a refreshing reminder of what can be achieved when individuals of diverse backgrounds come together in the spirit of joy and mutual respect.

The event’s focus on cultural exchange created a ripple effect, inspiring attendees to carry the lessons of understanding and unity beyond the concert experience into their everyday lives.

This first collaboration between the Office of the Archbishop’s Delegate for Culture and The New Victorians through the Chapel Hop concert series, with the inclusion of a newly assembled and impressive choir, highlights the profound significance of intercultural dialogue as an experience of joy and friendship.

By fostering an environment where cultural differences are celebrated and where music becomes a bridge between communities, the concert series has not only enriched the cultural landscape but also cultivated a deeper sense of connection among individuals from different walks of life.

Through such shared experiences, we are reminded that joy, friendship and understanding can unite us all. Such is the power of cultural practice.

Mgr Claude Portelli is the archbishop’s delegate for culture.